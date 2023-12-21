Wildlife officials warn about invasive blue crab species

Wildlife officials are warning people about invasive blue land crabs that are showing up in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina along the coasts.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said that blue land crabs are native from Brazil to south Florida. They can be up to five to six inches long.

There have been recent sightings of the species north which is out of their native range, wildlife officials said.

The species are called cardisoma guanhumi or blue land crabs, according to the United States Geological Survey.

“While we are uncertain about the potential ecological and economic risks these crabs pose, we are currently concerned about damage caused by their extensive burrowing,” said Jim Page, WRD Aquatic Nuisance Species Program manager. “As a new non-native species in our state, we need more information about these crabs and are asking for the public’s help.”

According to WSB-TV, the species have one claw that is bigger than the other. The crabs are also not always blue.

“Adult males more often have the blue coloring, but females can be white or gray, and when younger, their colors can be even more varied,” DNR said in a news release obtained by the news outlet.

If you see a blue land crab, officials are asking you to take photos and report any sightings on the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ website.