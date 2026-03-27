‘Still on the lam’: Pet kangaroo escapes from Wisconsin petting zoo Owner Debbie Marland says Chesney is not mean or dangerous.

FILE PHOTO: A pet kangaroo is on the lam after escaping its enclosure.

The owner of a Wisconsin petting zoo is on the lookout for a missing kangaroo.

The kangaroo, named Chesney, escaped from Sunshine Farm petting zoo in Necedah, Wisconsin, on March 25, WISN reported.

WKBT and the Green Bay Press Gazette said he escaped when two unfamiliar dogs approached his enclosure and started barking. He was startled and scaled the pen and hopped the fence.

Debbie Marland, owner of Sunshine Farms, said Chesney and another kangaroo that she owns live in the house with her and her five dogs, the Green Bay Press Gazette reported.

She said he’s fast, but not mean or dangerous and was not wearing the diaper in the photo when he got out.

Marland said that he’s probably scared and asked that people not chase him.

She posted an update on Facebook overnight on Friday, saying that Chesney had been spotted and that she had gotten within three feet before he ran off.

Drones are being used to search for Chesney, they said on several posts.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has been helping find Chesney, writing on unfamiliar, "Only in Wisconsin would we wake up to “Have you seen this kangaroo?” and "Last seen bouncing through the area of 23rd & 9th like he’s training for the Olympics.

The sheriff’s office also shared some of the drone footage.

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