The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Celebrating 20 Years with THREE Epic Concerts

The River's Rockin' Birthday Bash 2026

Celebrate 20 years of 97.1 The River with the THREE epic nights of classic rock at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre and Truist Park!

The Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.

Find out how you can win tickets.

   

>>2025 PHOTOS:

0 of 11

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!