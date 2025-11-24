The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Celebrating 20 Years with THREE Epic Concerts

Celebrate 20 years of 97.1 The River with the THREE epic nights of classic rock at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre and Truist Park!
- Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner: Double Trouble Double Vision Tour on July 23, 2026 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Mötley Crüe: The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour with performances by Tesla & Extreme on August 12, 2026 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Guns n’ Roses on September 19, 2026 at Truist Park
- Sign up now for presale access! https://livemu.sc/gunsnroses
The Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.
