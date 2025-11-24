The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Celebrating 20 Years with THREE Epic Concerts

The River's Rockin' Birthday Bash 2026

Celebrate 20 years of 97.1 The River with the THREE epic nights of classic rock at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre and Truist Park!

Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner: Double Trouble Double Vision Tour on July 23, 2026 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

Mötley Crüe: The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour with performances by Tesla & Extreme on August 12, 2026 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

Guns n’ Roses on September 19, 2026 at Truist Park

Sign up now for presale access! https://livemu.sc/gunsnroses

The Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.

Find out how you can win tickets.

