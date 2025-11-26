Thanksgiving: From pies to sides, Google ranks what people are searching for in 2025

What’s the favorite pie for Thanksgiving? How about a side dish or what to do before or after the big meal?

Google has crunched the numbers and has found out what people are searching for this holiday season.

The top-searched recipe is green bean casserole.

Over the past month, the casserole has been at the top of the list, followed by cranberry sauce.

As for the actual side dishes, it isn’t green bean casserole that is the top dish; instead, it is stuffing that is dominating most of the 50 states.

Stuffing (42 states) Green bean casserole (4 states) Sweet potato casserole (2 states) Cranberry sauce (1 state) Deviled eggs (1 state)

Talking turkey, people are searching how to cook the bird this year, with smoking the turkey as the top search in the past month.

While Thanksgiving is all about family traditions, some people are bucking the trend, looking for non-traditional recipes, and a Key lime pie tops that search.

As for pies, the top one is the pumpkin pie, according to Google.

Pumpkin pie (29 states) Apple Pie (7 states) Chocolate pie (6 states) Pecan pie (5 states) Sweet potato pie (3 states)

Finally, what about activities you or your family members can do before or after the dinner?

Google has tracked search trends and the top search is for coloring pages.

Coloring pages Games Scavenger hunt Read alouds Turkey trot

