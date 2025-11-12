🎄 Where to watch every classic and new holiday movie this season

10. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
By Leeann Reilly

The most wonderful time of the year is here — and so are your favorite holiday movies. Whether you’re cozying up with timeless classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and A Charlie Brown Christmas, or streaming fresh holiday hits like A Merry Little EX-Mas and A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, there’s something festive for everyone. Here’s your complete guide to when and where to watch every must-see holiday movie this season — from network premieres to streaming exclusives on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (NBC)

Friday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.

Frosty the Snowman (NBC)

Thursday, Dec. 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (NBC)

Thursday, Dec. 4 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 25 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6 10:15 p.m.

Charlie Brown Christmas (Apple TV)

Saturday December 13th

Sunday December 14th

NETFLIX:

A Merry Little EX-Mas

Champagne Problems

Jingle Bell Heist

My Secret Santa

That Christmas

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

Man Vs. Baby

Goodbye June

1000 Miles From Christmas

Christmas in the Heartland

PRIME VIDEO:

Scrooge

Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy

Oh. What. Fun.

Merv

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Red One

A Cinderella Christmas Ball

Christmas Under the Northern Lights

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Christmas with the Kranks

DISNEY +:

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie

The Snowball Protocol

A Wisconsin Christmas Pie

A Christmas Prayer

A Royal Icing Christmas

Christmas in Midnight Clear

A Very Curious Christmas

Christmas of Giving

Timeless Tidings of Joy

Pencil Me in for Christmas

