Thanksgiving 2023: Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?

If you find you are missing an ingredient or two come Thanksgiving morning, there is a good chance a grocery store near you will be open Thursday, at least for part of the day.

Below is a list of Thanksgiving Day opening and closing times for national grocery store chains.

Opening and closing times can vary by store within chains. Not all stores within the chain will be open. Call your area store to confirm times.

Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

Acme Market: Most stores open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Albertsons: Hours vary by location.

Food Lion: Varies, but many open until 3pm

Giant Food: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Harris Teeter: Open until 2 p.m.

H-E-B: 6 a.m. to noon

Kroger: All stores in the Kroger family -- Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, Smith’s Food and Drug -- are open for a period of time on Thanksgiving, though they will be closing early. Check your local store for hours.

Meijer: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Piggly Wiggly: Open but hours vary by location.

Safeway: Hours vary by location.

Save A Lot: Hours vary by location.

Sprouts Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stop & Shop: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Giant Company: Open until 2 p.m.

Vons: Open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wegmans: Most locations are open until 4 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.



