Police corral escaped miniature horse roaming around neighborhood

Horsing around: Officers with the Durham Police Department were horsing around after corralling a miniature horse that was walking through a neighborhood on Sunday. (Durham Police Department )

DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina police officers had to deal with their own version of “My Little Pony” on Sunday. Well, sort of.

>> Read more trending news

In a Facebook post, the Durham Police Department said that a miniature horse was sighted wandering around a neighborhood in the northern part of the city, WSOC-TV reported.

The black-and-white horse, which stands just 3 feet tall, was seen at about 10 a.m. EDT, according to WNCN-TV.

“This little one decided to horse around the 3600 block of Britt Street this morning snacking at houses,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

Police originally were seeking the horse’s owner, according to the post. In an update, police said that the animal’s owner had been located and had returned home, WSOC reported.

“Thank you to everyone for their quick work in helping to locate the owner,” police wrote on Facebook.