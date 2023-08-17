Man accused of animal cruelty for allegedly dragging pit bull behind vehicle

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of animal cruelty after he allegedly dragged a dog behind his vehicle on Monday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Arlow Lorenzo Phillips, 65, of New Port Richey, was arrested on Monday and charged with cruelty to animals and driving with a suspended or revoked license, WFLA-TV reported.

Witnesses told deputies that Phillips was seen by witnesses driving erratically, speeding and dragging the animal behind his black 2008 Kia at about 8 p.m. EDT on Aug. 10, according to WTVT.

Pasco man accused of dragging dog behind car on highway; neighbors believe it was an accident | @WFLAMelissaM reports: https://t.co/UeiW5uzP2T — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) August 16, 2023

A deputy called to the scene reported seeing Phillips’ vehicle and a pit bull lying in the road in a pool of blood, WFLA reported. The dog had severe injuries consistent with road rash, according to the television station.

The deputy said he also saw a leash attached to the rear passenger door.

On Monday, Phillips was questioned again by deputies. He allegedly admitted to intentionally attaching the dog to the vehicle because he does not have air conditioning and thought it would be too hot inside the car, WTVT reported. He added that he forgot about the dog and admitted to killing the animal, according to the television station.

Phillips allegedly told deputies he took the pit bull to an emergency animal hospital after the incident, WFLA reported. Deputies investigating the case later learned that Phillips told the veterinarian that the dog had been hit by a car.

George North, a neighbor of Phillips, told the television station that the incident was a mistake, adding that “Arlo was a good man and loved him to death.”

“He’d leave his food out and his water out and tie him to the wheel of the truck and let him get up underneath the truck so that he’d be out of the sun. I mean he loved that dog, he loved him like a son,” North told the television station. “People that’s going hear this, they’re going to have a real bad look upon Arlo, because they’re going to call him an animal abuser, or something like that, and that’s not the case at all.”