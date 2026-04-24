Child exposed to fentanyl, meth after sipping drink, police say

Jaslyn Crawford is facing two charges after a 7-year-old girl was exposed to fentanyl and methamphetamine.

CHARLACK, Mo. — A Missouri woman is accused of exposing a 7-year-old to dangerous controlled substances, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, when the child sipped from a drink, police said.

According to a news release from the St. Ann Police Department, Jaslyn Raquelle Crawford, 32, of Charlack, was arrested after the April 19 incident.

She faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child, first degree (serious physical injury), a Class B felony; and endangering the welfare of a child/creating substantial risk, first degree, a Class D felony, police said.

According to St. Ann Police Department Capt. Blake Carrigan, police were called to a residence in Charlack at 6:11 p.m. CT on April 19 after the girl’s mother called 911, KSDK reported.

“She noticed that her 7-year-old daughter was acting abnormally,” Carrigan told the television station.

During their investigation, officers developed probable cause to believe illegal narcotics use contributed to the child’s medical condition, police said in its news release.

The girl, whose name has not been publicly released, was rushed to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

“At Children’s they did some tests on the little girl,” Carrigan told KSDK. “We were notified that there was fentanyl and methamphetamine in her system, which is obviously a big red flag for us.”

According to complaint filed by police, Crawford was using illegal drugs in the bathroom of the residence when the girl came into the room, KMOV reported.

The child allegedly took a sip of Crawford’s drink and later became unresponsive, according to the television station.

“Even the smallest amount of fentanyl and these deadly drugs if a child were to touch the dust of it, touch their mouth, or just touch the bare minimum they’re able to overdose on that amount,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Price Smith told KSDK.

Investigators said they found capsules scattered around the residence, including the bathroom, KTVI reported. Crawford allegedly had two capsules in her possession that contained a white powderly substance, along with a pipe, according to the television station.

“When we brought her into the jail the jailers found fentanyl in her bra and in her purse,” Carrigan told KSDK. “It’s almost disgusting to hear about it that someone is exposing their child to that.”

It was unclear what Crawford’s relationship was to the child, who remains in critical condition.

According to the complaint filed by police, the child “is not expected to survive,” KMOV reported.

“It’s one of those tragic cases that you come across every now and then that you feel like shouldn’t happen,” Carrigan told KSDK.

Crawford received a $250,000 cash only bond with no 10% bond revision allowed, police said in the news release.

Charlack is located 14 miles northwest of downtown St. Louis.

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