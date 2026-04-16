Man burst into flames at California shopping center

FILE PHOTO: A man in California was found engulfed in flames near a shopping center last month.

A father of three was severely burned when he caught fire at a California shopping center.

Victorville Police Department said the man, identified as Joel, caught fire on March 30, and was airlifted to a hospital where he was listed in extremely critical condition, KTLA reported.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said they received reports that the man was fully engulfed and video shared with VVNG showed flames near an electrical box surrounded by shrubs.

According to an online fundraiser set up by his family, he had third-degree burns over 90% of his body.

The fundraiser said he is the father of three.

Police said the fire appeared to be accidental, but arson investigators were trying to determine the cause, KTLA reported.

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