In first-ever ‘Parti-Gras’ concert, Bret Michaels meets...Bret Michaels? GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 08: Musician Bret Michaels performs during a half-time show at the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals # of the Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions # of the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

As we count down the days to The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash, fans across the U.S. are already raving about Bret Michaels’ ‘Parti-Gras’ tour.

The Poison frontman kicked off his concert tour at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan on July 13 where he had a very memorable exchange with a fan.

“He’s not actually Bret Michaels, but he looks just like him and many concert-goers at Michaels’ first-ever “Parti-Gras” concert didn’t even believe him when he told them he wasn’t actually him,” MLive.com’s Edward Pevos writes.

Many concert-goers didn't even believe him no matter how much he insisted he wasn't actually him. https://t.co/FaqBXgRsKS — MLive (@MLive) July 15, 2023

Meeting Bret Michaels was “four years in the making for Chris Stiles of Southgate”, Pevos adds, and it finally came to fruition at Pine Knob.

“Stiles, 58, is just two years younger than Michaels,” Pevos writes. “He’s a Public Safety Officer at the University of Michigan. Stiles says he had planned to meet the rocker at the stadium tour at Comerica Park, but COVID kept delaying the tour.”

Last week, after his fiancé and kids bought him a VIP meet-and-great ticket, Stiles was reportedly on a mission to finally make it happen.

“Each recent show I’ve been to, he cancelled the meet-and-greets. This was the first time he’s ever seen me. This was the end of my journey because all I wanted to do was meet him while dressed like him,” Stiles told MLive. “When he first saw me, he said, ‘hey, my brother from another mother’.”

This fall’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash, and Bret Michael’s ‘Parti Gras’ stop in Alpharetta, is happening at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 5.

