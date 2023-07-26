The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash 2023!

Birthday Bash 2023 with all sponsors

The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash is back for 2023 with Bret Michael’s Parti Gras featuring special guests Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship, plus special appearances by Steve Augeri & Mark McGrath with surprise guests & celebrity friends! It’s all presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates, Georgia’s Power Law Firm.

It all goes down on Saturday, August 5th at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre! Tickets are on sale now. Buy Tickets Now!

Find out how you can win tickets on our Contests Page.

Thanks to our sponsors The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates, Breda Pest Management, Reformation Brewery and Open Roads Complete RV!

@officialbretmichaels With the @grammys ♬ original sound - Bret Michaels

