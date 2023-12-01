Meet the 12 Strays of Christmas

97.1 The River has partnered with Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters, the largest cage-free, no-kill shelter in the Southeast, to bring you the 12 Strays of Christmas who are looking for fur-ever homes. If you’re interested in adopting, please visit Furkids.org for more information.

Izzy:

97.1 The River 12 Strays of Christmas: Izzy

Izzy is our vocal one eyed kitty! She loves to rub up on people for attention, and will ask for pets. Izzy enjoys wet food and many treats! You can spot her hanging out on the adoption counselors desk. She really loves to play and has lots of energy.





Dallas:

97.1 The River 12 Strays of Christmas: Dallas

Dallas came to Furkids with a collar embedded in his neck. Our medical team removed the collar and helped him heal, and now he is ready for his forever home. He is a high energy boy that wants to be good, but doesn’t quite know how. He needs a home with an experienced family willing to work with him on his training to help him be the best dog. Dallas would not do well with young children, as he tends to be mouthy when he plays. He is not aggressive, he just doesn’t understand how to play correctly. Dallas has lots of energy and would not do well in an apartment. He would love a home with a big fenced in yard to run around and a dog sibling who can teach him the ropes. He gets along well with other dogs. Dallas weighs 46 lbs., is approximately 1.5 years old, and his adoption fee is $305.





Frankie:

97.1 The River 12 Strays of Christmas: Frankie

Frankie is a sweet girl who likes attention. String toys are her favorite, they can keep her entertained for hours. Unfortunately her last family experienced a medical emergency and could no longer care for her. She would love to bring joy to another family this holiday season!





Ruth Langmore:

97.1 The River 12 Strays of Christmas: Ruth Langmore

Ruth Langmore is the queen of her world. She is stubborn and needs time to warm up to new people, but once she trusts you, she’ll be your best friend forever. She has a strong personality and likes to boss around the other dogs in her play group. Like we said, she’s a queen! She would do best in an adult-only home. Ruth weighs 14 lbs., is 2 yrs. old, and her adoption fee is $305.





Rusty:

97.1 The River 12 Strays of Christmas: Rusty

Rusty is a gorgeous orange and white tabby boy who came to Furkids when his previous owners could no longer care for him. Rusty is extremely loyal and affectionate. Plus, who could resist that adorable face!? When you sit down, he will crawl into your lap for a head scratch and some love. This 5-year-old boy would be great in any home, and gets along well with other cats.





Simba:

97.1 The River 12 Strays of Christmas: Simba

Simba was recently returned to Furkids because his adopters had a baby that suffered from severe allergies. Simba has an adorable underbite and cute ears! He is friendly and likes the company of other dogs and people, too! Simba is 5.5 yrs. old, weighs 20 lbs., and his adoption fee is $305.





Oreo:

97.1 The River 12 Strays of Christmas: Oreo

Our dear Oreo was transferred in from another rescue organization. He’s approximately 5 years old, and is a black and white domestic longhair. Oreo is a bit shy, but could really warm up in the right home! Oreo would do best in a calm and quiet environment, so if you think you can provide a loving home for him please apply online at furkids.org to meet him today!





Marcie:

97.1 The River 12 Strays of Christmas: Marcie

Marcie is a beautiful girl with so much love to give. She is gentle, affectionate, and shows her adoration with kisses and snuggles. In fact, she hugs you with her whole body! Marcie is also playful. She loves to kick up her heels and zoom through the yard at Furkids! Marcie is looking for an owner that will appreciate her silly side and loyalty. She requires an owner with Akita experience, and would do best as the only dog in the home. She weighs 57 lbs., is approximately 5 years old, and her adoption fee is $305.





Pinky:

97.1 The River's 12 Strays of Christmas: Pinky

Introducing Pinky! Although she can be shy at first, she is an extremely sweet and loving cat once she opens up. She loves being petted and touched, and will give off purrs and make biscuits in return.

Her favorite toy to play with is a fish toy or ball! She loves humans, but can keep herself entertained as well. She gets along great with other cats so if your current kitty is looking for a friend, she would be a great fit. You will love having her in your home!





Blitzen:

97.1 The River 12 Strays of Christmas: Blitzen

Blitzen has been with Furkids for over a year now and is still looking for a home to call his own! He loves people, is housebroken, walks pretty well on a leash, and gets along with other dogs. He is, however, a high energy dog and very strong. (Blitzen’s foster had Blitzen DNA-tested and it turns out that he is a Brittany/Vizsla mix!) Blitzen loves to play tug with a rope toy and is always up for play. Because of Blitzen’s size and energy level, he should be adopted into a home with no children under the age of 18. Blitzen weighs 71 lbs., is 1.5 years old, and his adoption fee is $305.





Elf:

97.1 The River 12 Strays of Christmas: Elf

Meet the sweet boy Elf! Elf was found living underneath a car and a kind person brought Elf to Furkids to have a chance for a better life. Elf is very affectionate, likes head scratches and chin scratches a lot, and likes full body pets too. He will let you pick him up, and waits for people by the door. He gets along with other cats and we believe he can warm up to anyone that he meets.





Roxbury:

97.1 The River 12 Strays of Christmas: Roxbury

Furkids and Roxbury want to thank Classic Subaru of Atlanta for sponsoring Roxbury’s care until he gets adopted. Roxbury has been a Furkids resident for over two years. He is a total lovebug of a boy looking for a family or individual that he can dote on. He recently spent some time in foster, where we learned he is housetrained! He is very attentive to his human companions, eager to please, and takes treats so gently. His adoring, and often goofy, personality makes him a volunteer favorite! Roxbury absolutely adores ear and belly rubs, and he especially loves hanging his head out of the car window and feeling the breeze! Roxbury’s even good during bath time. He is an energetic boy that needs exercise, but after a good long walk, hike or romp around the yard, he loves to snuggle. He is a big boy and needs an adopter comfortable handling a boy his size. He’s waited so patiently for his forever home, and he’s ready to be loved and cherished in a home. Roxbury would do best in an adult-only home with experienced owners. Roxbury weighs 83 lbs., he is approximately 3.5 years old, and his adoption fee is $305.





Furkids is a nonprofit charitable organization that operates the largest cage-free, no-kill shelter in the Southeast for rescued cats, and Sadie’s Place, a no-kill shelter for dogs. They also operate one of the only facilities in the Southeast dedicated to the care of FIV positive cats. The Furkids mission is to rescue homeless animals, provide them with the best medical care and nurturing environment, while working to find them a forever home. They heal the whole animal, physically and emotionally, restoring its health and its spirit.

Since its founding in 2002, Furkids has rescued and altered more than 55,000 animals since its founding in 2002. Approximately 1,000 animals are in the Furkids program today in the Furkids shelters, 10 PetSmart and Petco adoption centers, and more than 400 foster homes in the Atlanta area.

Want to volunteer with Furkids? Their volunteer programs are designed to restore the health and spirits of injured and homeless animals while providing healing opportunities for volunteers who are strengthened by the bond of love and care between humans and animals. Furkids is the only animal rescue organization in metro Atlanta that allows children of all ages to volunteer.

Visit furkids.org for more information.

©2022 Cox Media Group