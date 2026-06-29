FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Lady (6.29.26)

Here’s a cutie-pie pup who is sweet, smart and as friendly as can be. No wonder everyone who meets her goes Gaga. It’s Lady.

Lady is a two-year-old Treeing Tennessee Brindle mix and everyone at Furkids is singing her praises. She’s off-the-charts happy and immediately wins over every human she meets. She’s great on a leash and because of her bubbly personality she’ll be the perfect walking companion. And when it comes to cuddling, Lady is a real rock star. She loves snuggling next to a person and thrilled to be part of a duo.

This 51-pound beauty was rescued from an overcrowded shelter along with her puppies. (Can we say Lady Madonna?) But now the little ones have all found their homes it’s time for the mama mia to find hers. And she’s Rah-Rah-Ah-Ah-Ah ready! Lady has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, Just Dance your way over to Furkids (make an appointment first!) and spend some time with Lady. Take note: she’s going to be a big hit with you.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 6.29.26

FurKids 6.29.26