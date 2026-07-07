FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Daisy Jane (7.7.26)

If you’re in the market for a smart, friendly, happy-go-lucky companion, everything is coming up roses. Because here’s Daisy Jane.

This two-and-a-half-year-old pretty Pittie mix has blossomed into the perfect pup. Daisy Jane is a social butterfly; she’s immediate best friends with everyone she meets and that includes other dogs. She’s housetrained and easily trained because she’s got a great noggin. She already knows many commands and is always ready to learn. What we’ve learned about this good-looking girl is that she loves to be part of the action. Her foster family takes her along on all their adventures—soccer games, art fairs, long walks through the neighborhood. Daisy Jane politely (and happily!) goes along for the ride. Plant her just about anywhere and she thrives.

Another great thing about this wonder-of-a-dog is that she comes with a foster-to-adopt option. You can get to know Miss Daisy before making things permanent. But we’re pretty sure you’re going to like what you find out…

Daisy Jane is ready for her furever arrangement! (It’s going to be beautiful!) She has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

Make an appointment with Furkids and come meet this exceptional girl. In no time at all, Daisy Jane will be your favorite “bud.”

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 7.7.26

FurKids 7.7.26