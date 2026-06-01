FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Casper (6.1.26)

Meet an adorable young guy who is so full of personality, it’s almost scary. Here’s Casper!

This adorable, animated fella is a bulldog mix who is a real movie star. He was pulled from an overcrowded animal control, but that history is virtually invisible. Mr. C is a happy, friendly, people-loving spirit. At a one-and-a-half years, he’s silly. Quirky. Always ready to make you laugh. (A real comic!) And Casper is spooky-smart: He’s already housetrained!

Casper will be a perfect addition to any family household. At 38-pounds, he’s just the right, medium-sized character. One little plot twist: Casper is currently heartworm positive. But don’t let that frighten you! Furkids takes care of all his treatments. He just needs an Atlanta-based home so he has easy access.

Casper comes with an award-winning foster-to-adopt option so you can get a preview of your life with him before making it final. And he is ready to fly! He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

Letting this opportunity go by may will really haunt you. Casper is just the BEST guy. Make an appointment with Furkids and “ghost” meet him. He could really be a super, natural addition to your life.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 6.1.26

FurKids 6.1.26