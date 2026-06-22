FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Sprinkles (6.22.26)

If you’re in the market for a cute-as-can-be, loveable, furever companion, we’ve got a young girl who’s truly spot on. Meet Sprinkles!

When it comes to being everyone’s friend, Sprinkles really takes the cake. This one-year-old Dalmatian is a social butterfly of a pup. She absolutely loves other dogs and making new people friends. Even though she’s rather young, she has only a moderate amount of energy. She’s fun and funny and has not shown a crumb of destructive behavior. It would be great to get a taste of this dog who doesn’t chew!

Sprinkles is a medium-sized 38 pounds and is just as sweet and delicious as her name. She just needs to decorate a home of her own. And she’s well prepared! Sprinkles has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, show up (on the dot!) to your appointment with Furkids to meet Sprinkles. This special Dalmatian gal will give you 101 reasons to fall in love.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 6.22.26

FurKids 6.22.26