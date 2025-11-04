FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Frankenstein (11.4.25)

By Kaedy Kiely

Even now that the Halloween costumes have been cleaned and stored, there is one famously cute character who is still hanging around. And what a treat he is! Meet Frankenstein!

This adorable lil’ monster (there’s nothing scary about him…) is a one-year-old short coat Chihuahua mix who, unlike his predecessor, is as friendly as can be. Frank is a lightweight--at 23 pounds he is hardly a beast. But he IS a social butterfly who has made soaking up attention a real science! He loves people of all sizes and other dogs of all breeds. And make no mistake: This un-boogeyman really likes to boogie. He’s got plenty of energy. Frankenstein would do best with a home bunch who can keep up with his lively, playful spirit. He likes to have fun…and how fun is that?!

Frankenstein is a smart, happy creature who would be a legendary addition to any mansion. And he is ready to move! He’s been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all his preventatives and vaccinations.

So “bolt” on over to Furkids and come meet this classic pup. It’s not fiction: Frankenstein will capture your heart. And you will fall in love so quickly it will be wonderfully frightening.

