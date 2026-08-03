FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Lola (8.3.26)

Here is a great pup who hits every high note…so much so, everyone at Furkids is singing her praises. Meet la-la-la-la Lola.

Lola is a small-ish, one-year-old mixed breed, who quite frankly, despite her name, has no Kinks. (Remember that classic group from the 70’s?) This adorable, 37-pound babe is just a ball of joy. Plus, Lola totally rocks in so many ways: She is housetrained and harmonizes well with other dogs and children. She loves being part of a band (read: family) and is super friendly to everyone she meets. She adores peeps around her so much, she can have a bit of separation anxiety, so she would do best in a family that often has someone around. ‘Girl appreciates a packed house!

For the record, this sweet pup is getting over a pelvic fracture due to a car accident. (Oh no, Lo!) But she is recovering nicely - and Furkids will work with adopters with aftercare needs pertaining to the injury. Even having endured this collision, Lola never crashes. She’s just the happiest, delightful girl, full of life and smiles. Literally, she smiles.

Lola is ready to la-la-la-la-land in her own furever home. She has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all her preventatives and vaccinations.

You don’t have to go to a Soho club, only to Furkids, to meet this special pup. Lola will have your heart dancing away. You’ll never want to be solo again.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 8.3.26

FurKids 8.3.26