FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Twix (10.7.24)

Right now, at the time of year when kids go from house to house seeking treats to fill their satchels, we’ve got some real eye-candy for you. Meet Twix!

This delicious, caramel-colored sweetie is a mid-sized, one-year-old shepherd mix who is happy as can be. He is silly and playful. (He keeps everyone around him Chuckle-ing!) He is outrageously friendly to both humans and other dogs. And here’s another treat: He is really good with tricks. That means Twix is a real Smartie. Easy to train. Effortless to teach. Twix is pretty much the perfect dog any time of year. You’d have to be an Airhead to pass this guy by.

Twix has been neutered and microchipped and is up to date on all his vaccinations and preventatives. He is all ready for his big PAYDAY when he finds his furever home.

So, get on your Tootsies and Roll over to Furkids to meet this yummy canine. Spend some time with wonderful Twix! He will have your heart right in the bag.