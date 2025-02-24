FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Doodle Bob (2.24.25)

Picture this: You’ve got a precious, fun-loving puppy at your side who loves to make you laugh and just plain loves you. Well, we’ve got a doodle dandy who can be just that. Meet Doodle Bob.

Sweet, lively Doodle Bob was found as a stray but he’s quickly adapting to his new life of safety and security. Doodle is no poodle! He’s a handsome German Shepherd/Yellow Lab mix (great genes!) and at five months, weighs in at about 30 pounds. He’s great with other dogs and any human---he just adores making friends. But jot this down: Mr. Doodle would best fit with an experienced adopter. One who could help him navigate his new circumstances. Once that happens, Doodle will offer oodles of rewards.

Doodle Bob has all the write stuff. He’s been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations. He’s all ready to warmly squiggle into his own furever family.

So, take advantage of this opportunity to put a really special guy in your life. Come to Furkids to meet Doodle Bob. He might be the best draw you ever make.

FurKids 2.24.25