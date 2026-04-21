FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Yeti (4.21.26)

If you have a thirst for putting an energetic, happy companion in your life, we’ve got a special guy that will really wet your whistle. Meet Yeti!

Young Yeti (he’s just eight-months-old) is a Red Heeler, a type of Australian Cattle Dog. He’s got a huge personality and an even bigger brain. True tohis breed, Yeti is super-smart. He learns quickly and is eager to please.(Check out his videos on Furkids.org!) Yeti just guzzles up training and tricks, so a willing, experienced owner would suit him best.

Yeti loves his playtime and is always ready for a run, a game of tug-of-war or chasing his favorite Jolly Ball all over the yard. He is also a herding animal - so not such a good fit for a home with small children or cats. But he IS a good fit for a big, fenced in yard so he can exercise and thrive as the active dog he was meant to be.

This 30-pound, mid-sized boy contains a 1,000 pounds of sweetness, funny-ness and just a great zest for life. And Yeti is ready...to find his furever family. He even comes with a foster-to-adopt option so you can get to know each other before you make it official. Plus, he’s been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all his preventatives and vaccinations.

So, unbottle your joyful spirit and make an appointment with Furkids. Once you meet Yeti, your heart will be wonderfully waterlogged with love.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 4.21.26

FurKids 4.21.26