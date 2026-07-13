FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Sayde (7.13.26)

If you’re game for an impressively athletic canine companion, we’ve got a real score for ‘ya. Meet Sayde.

Yes, Sayde is a two-and-a-half-year-old lady who’s quite the sport. Not a surprise because she is a Belgian Malinois Shepherd, a working-breed known for its physical prowess and vigor. Sayde plays world-class fetch…to the point where she’ll wear out your arm! She thinks catching the water stream from a hose is an Olympic competition. And she achieves Gold every time.

Malinois pups are also known for their intelligence and Sayde receives high marks here, too. She has a great aptitude for learning. She immediately figured out how to use a dog door and is totally housetrained. She would absolutely thrive with an owner dedicated to training and exercise.

Beside all her physical and mental gifts, Sayde is a real sweetheart. She’s highly affectionate, welcomes big hugs and would be happy cuddling up right next to her human every night. And talk about a love bug! Sayde came to Furkids pregnant. She gave birth to nine adorable puppies who have all found their furever homes. Now it’s time for this dedicated mama to be babied.

Sayde has so many wonderful qualities. And something else she has built-in is a foster-to-adopt option so you can make sure it’s a successful match before you make it permanent. She’s currently being treated for heartworms, which is covered by Furkids. But because of that, she has to stick around the Atlanta area until her treatment is complete.

Make an appointment with Furkids and come meet this incredibly nimble and beautiful girl. Put sweet Sayde in your life and the real winner will be you.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 7.13.26

FurKids 7.13.26