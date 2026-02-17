FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Princeton (2.17.26)

This is simply academic. Here’s an adorable, teeny guy who can score a HUGE (wonderful) impact in your life. Meet Princeton.

This three-year-old Yorkie/Shih Tzu mix is just first in his class. The seven-pounder gets an A+ in cuteness. In sweetness, he is off the charts. He is only moderately active…an undergrad. Princeton loves his cuddles. And adores being held. (Possibly his favorite subject.) He is good with dogs and older kids. Plus, he is housebroken and crate trained. Duh, he’s smart. Considering his name, is that a surprise?

This charming ‘lil guy is totally ready to graduate to his furever home. He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all his preventatives and vaccinations.

So here’s the assignment: Make an appointment with Furkids and come to our campus to spend some time with Princeton. He will brilliantly school your heart to a whole new level.

