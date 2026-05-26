FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Prudence (5.26.26)

Here is a young, shepherd, black lab mix that could really be a wonderful song in your life. Meet dear Prudence.

This 40-pound, ten-month-old love is anything but shy, despite her name. Prudence is full of life, fun and always game to play. She has it all: the good looks, the brains and an abundance of energy. (She’s still a puppy, right?) But she loves to learn and is easily motivated by both treats and toys. She already knows “sit” and “touch” and is eager to learn. She would probably be best with an experienced dog owner, with no young children. (Too much energy on one stage!) If you think you may be the lucky one, she comes with a foster-to-adopt option so you can make sure you “band” together perfectly before making your union final.

As we mentioned, Prudence is a dear. She loves people and is so comforted in their company. And she also likes the company of other dogs. Ideally, a bandmate who might enjoy her playful spirit.

Prudence is ready to rock. She has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, make an appointment with Furkids and come meet Prudence. She’s beautiful, And may be (just right) for you

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 5.26.26

FurKids 5.26.26