FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Odie (3.9.26)

Looking for a fun, goofy and loyal companion? Well, good gracious, do we have a boy for you. Meet Odie!

This four-year-old gem of a guy is just an all-around GOOD dog. He’s good with other dogs, good with cats, good and crate-trained, housebroken and good with older kids. He’s good with kids of all ages, but because of his size (70+ pounds) a house with no little ones would be recommended.

Odie (a Pit/Terrier mix) is also good and gorgeous: He turns heads at every turn. He is not only handsome and athletic, he has a mesmerizing face with one golden eye and one eye the color of sea glass. A stunning mismatch that would make him a perfect match for any proud family.

This love-of-a-guy is also super cuddly and affectionate. He wants nothing more than to huddle by your side. Good grief, he is just so sweet.

Odie is also good and trained: he has worked diligently with a trainer and the trainer will go through everything Odie has learned/will be a continuous support after adoption if you should need. And if you think you might just be the right peeps for this prize pup, you can try the pairing out for size. Odie comes with a foster-to-adopt option to make sure it’s the perfect fit.

Odie is also good and ready for his furever home. He’s been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all her preventatives and vaccinations. It’s a really good time to put this great, well-behaved buddy by your side. Make an appointment with Furkids and come meet Odie. This wonderful fella may be a truly good thing for your family. And your heart.

