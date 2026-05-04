FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Jasper (5.4.26)

Looking for a loyal sidekick with love to spare? Then get ready to meet Jasper!

This two-year-old pit mix is packed with personality and charm. Jasper absolutely adores people and greets everyone like a lifelong friend. If you’re looking for a dog who will be thrilled to see you every single day, Jasper is your guy!

He’s an active pup who thrives with exercise, playtime, and anything that keeps his mind busy. Whether it’s a long walk, a game of fetch, or learning new tricks, Jasper is all in. He’s currently working on his leash manners and getting stronger every day - he’s a smart boy who just needs a little guidance to reach his full potential.

The best part? Jasper has been keeping his kennel nice and clean, which means he’s likely to settle into a home routine quickly. He’s already neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all vaccines and preventatives - so he’s more than ready to head home with you.

Come meet Jasper at Furkids and see if he’s the perfect match for your life. Trust us… once you meet him, you won’t want to let go!

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FURKIDS 5.4.26