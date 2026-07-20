FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Frodo (7.20.26)

Here is a downright good dog who, well Lordy, runs Rings around the rest. Meet Frodo.

Ten-year-old Frodo is a handsome Shepherd mix who is so chill and well-behaved, he is everyone’s fantasy. As a mature fella, he doesn’t have the zoomie behavior of a puppy. But he has plenty of happy spunk. (And plenty of joyful years left!) Frodo is friendly and easy-going. He loves meeting new people and making friends. He’s a perfect gentleman with kids and other dogs. He’s house-trained and leash-trained. We mean, he’s just a blockbuster companion and one for the books!

Frodo is just a calm, perfect character. He would blend in anywhere in the forest, he just needs a castle all his own. And he’s been edited for the perfect, happy ending. He’s been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all his preventatives and vaccinations.

They say, “Even the smallest person can change the course of the future.” (At least Galadriel says that…) So, no matter how tall you are, make an appointment with Furkids to change this amazing dog’s life. Frodo is legendary. And he may be the one to rule your heart.

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FurKids 7.20.26

FurKids 7.20.26