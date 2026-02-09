FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Jazzy Lee (2.9.26)

If some dear soul would step up and say “yes” to this request, it surely would be music to our ears. Would someone please give this sweet senior girl a chance? Meet Jazzy Lee.

We can’t sing enough praises for this 12-year-old charmer. Jazzy Lee has aged perfectly: She’s a mellow, easy, couch-potato-companion who just loves humans of every size. But as chill as this hound mix is, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t still have pep in her dance step. Dogs of her size can live to 16! She enjoys leisurely walks, any kind of car ride and quietly patrolling the back yard. She’s completely housetrained and would do best in a one-pet house. But Jazzy is such a big love (around 50 pounds) that should be enough of a precious dog for any family.

Jazzy has been patiently waiting (everything about this girl is easy-going) for her furever home. And she comes with a special foster-to-adopt option, so you are sure this marshmallow of a canine is the right fit for you. (She will be.) Jazzy Lee has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all her preventatives and vaccinations.

This senior beauty may take life slowly, but YOU should jump at this opportunity to put her into your life. Make an appointment with Furkids to come meet Jazzy Lee. This girl will have your heart dancing to a very special beat.

If you adopt one of the FurKids Pets of the Week, the adoption fee will be partially covered by Shumate Heating and Air!

FurKids 2.9.26

FurKids 2.9.26

FurKids 2.9.26