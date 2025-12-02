FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Bruno Mars (12.2.25)

FurKids 12.2.25
By Kaedy Kiely

If you find yourself in a bit of an Uptown Funk, hearing about this guy will be music to your ears. Meet the sensational Bruno Mars!

This fetching American Bulldog mix (and yes, he can fetch…) can really rock your world because he is a such a star-of-a-dog. This adorable, 73-pounder is a fan of all people (young and old) and he is in perfect harmony with other canines. Bruno’s talents go far and wide: he is housetrained and crate trained. His moves are impressive! He knows commands like sit, stay, paw, no, bed, laydown….he is just really a good performer.

Mr. Mars was adopted as a puppy from Furkids and now has been returned, at eight years old, through no fault of his own. (Did you read about what a good boy he is????) And here’s a special ticket: Bruno has a foster-to-adopt option so you can try the front row seating before you finally commit.

Bruno Mars is more than ready for a permanent gig. He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations. He does need an ACL repair—this is a surgery that Furkids financially covers. He will just need some rest for a successful recovery. No full-on dancing for a short bit!

So, book an appointment with Furkids and get to know this crowd-pleasing guy. This Mars will send your heart out of this world. And that would be such a wonderful beat.

Kaedy Kiely

Kaedy Kiely

