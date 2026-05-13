FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Rori (5.12.26)

If you’ve been yearning for a sweet, smart, mid-sized companion, you may have just come upon the perfect story. Meet Rori.

This six-year-old, 45-pound cutie has a beauty-of-a-background. We don’t know the whole of it, but she was rescued from animal control in January with her three adorable pups. She was a stellar mom, very protective, nurturing and she managed to bring the four of them to safety. Furkids found the family a loving foster and the pups found their way to their own furever homes. Now it’s time for Rori to find her own glory, in a place she can call her own.

And that should be easy. (Because SHE is!!!!) In addition to being super-friendly, Rori is good with dogs, kids and even cats. She’s completely housetrained and wonderfully athletic. (Go to Furkids.org and look at her video! She loves life!) Because she is so full of that life, a fenced in yard would be required.

Rori will be a precious addition to just about any family. And to prove that case, Rori comes with a foster-to-adoption option to make sure that fit is the right size for all. (It will be!) And she’s ready. She has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations. So, make an appointment with Furkids and come meet this exceptional girl. Spend some time with Rori.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 5.12.26

FurKids 5.12.26