FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Apollo (7.27.26)

If you’re looking to launch a relationship with a charming, loyal companion, we’ve got a guy who will send you over the moon: Meet Apollo!

Here is the Buzz: Mr. A. is a Lab/Boxer mix who weighs about 68 pounds but has TONS of sweetness. This “young” 7-year-old is gentle, docile, obedient…he is one of the best dogs in Furkids’ orbit. He is great with other dogs and totally house-trained. Apollo is just looking to land a life of love, affection, cozy naps and maybe a treat or two. (A fenced in yard wouldn’t hurt…) To him, that all sounds like a blast.

And Apollo is ready to “takeoff” to a furever home with his own crew. He’s been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all his preventatives and vaccinations.

So, rocket on over to Furkids, (make an appointment first…) and meet Apollo. It’s a rendezvous that may be “one small step” for you, but it will be “a giant leap” for your heart.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 7.27.26