FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Jamie (3.17.26)

‘Looking to change things up and make your life better? Well, bring home this precious young girl and you will never be the same-y. Meet Jamie!

This six-month-old, hound mix is just the perfect companion. Originally found as a stray, she’s is super-friendly, confident and as happy as can be. Strangely, even though she wasn’t brought up by humans, she’s never met a stranger! Jamie absolutely adores all people. She will just melt in your arms the moment you meet her. She’s a first class cuddler and a total bugger for some hugs.

‘Lil Miss J is still a young pup, therefore she’s still learning the ropes when it comes to housetraining and basic commands. But she is very smart, and learning new things has been a breeze!

‘Ears another great thing about Jamie. (Did you get a look at those ears…?) She comes with a foster to adopt option so you can get to know each other before making it official. You have the opportunity to try on this charming 19-pounder on for size!

Sweet Jamie is good with other dogs. Good with kids. And good n’ ready for her own furever home. She’s been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all her preventatives and vaccinations.

So make an appointment with Furkids and come meet this special girl. Missing out on a life with Jamie, would be downright lame-y!

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 3.17.26

FurKids 3.17.26