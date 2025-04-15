FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Moss (4.15.25)

FurKids 4.15.25
By Kaedy Kiely

Would you like to add a playful, joyful, friendly spirit to your mix? Well, we’ve got a guy who’s got just the perfect sauce. Here’s Moss!

Super handsome Moss is a Golden Retriever mix which accounts for his loveable, outgoing personality. (He’s simply irresistible, so of course, he is a Furkids’ staff favorite!) He is good with other dogs, learns easily (intelligence is another Golden attribute!) and is totally housetrained. At 51 pounds, he is a manageable, mid-sized love ball and at three years old, he is the mature and independent but young enough to make you laugh. He is perfect size, the perfect age and has the perfect happy temperament to be an ideal family addition. When it comes to being just an all-around great dog, Mr. Moss is the boss.

Moss has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

Come meet this gem-of-a-boy! Make an appointment with Furkids. Like he has with all of us, Moss will really grow on you.

FurKids 4.15.25

FurKids 4.15.25

0
Comments on this article
Kaedy Kiely

Kaedy Kiely

Weekdays 2PM - 7PM

0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!