FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Tanner

Here is a golden, goofy, totally irresistible bundle of puppy energy just waiting to crash into your heart. Meet Tanner.

At just five months old, this handsome boy is everything you’d want in a puppy and then some. Tanner is playful, joyful, and genuinely one of the happiest souls you will ever meet. Every single day is the best day of his life, and when you walk through the door, you become the best part of it.

Those ears. That smile. This dog is pure sunshine in puppy form.

Tanner is at that magical age where the world is endlessly exciting and every moment is an adventure. He’s ready to grow up alongside someone who wants a loyal, loving companion from the very beginning, a dog who will be by your side every step of the way.

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to smile a little more, Tanner is it.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 6.15.26

FurKids 6.15.26