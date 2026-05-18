FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Twirl (5.18.26)

If you’re missing something loveable and sweet in your life, we’ve got a good-looking companion who is sure to turn that situation around. Meet Twirl!

Ms. T. is a three-year-old Shepherd mix who is just an easy, all-around good dog. Twirl is a pearl of a girl. She is fully housetrained, which is no surprise because she’s smart as a whip. She adores humans and most other dogs her size (she’s 53 pounds) but not a big fan of cats. This mid-sized beauty has plenty of athletic energy. Check out her videos on Furkids.org.! Twirl likes to take a swirl around a yard, so for that reason, she needs the security and exercise potential of a big fenced-in space. Of course, what Twirl needs even more is a wonderful furever home attached to that yard where a special family will get to see the charming personality of Twirl fully unfurl.

There’s just no other way to spin it. Twirl is a perfect pup. And you can see if she is perfect for you with her foster-to-adopt option, which allows you to get to know each other before you make things permanent. And she’s all ready for that move. Twirl has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, take a spin over to Furkids (make an appointment first) to come meet Twirl. This special girl will put some new, beautiful twists and turns in your world.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 5.18.26

FurKids 5.18.26

FurKids 5.18.26