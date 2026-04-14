FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Duke (4.13.26)

Here is a royally gigantic opportunity to put an amazing companion by your side. And he has an oversized sweet, mellow nature. It’s no fluke. It’s Duke!

Duke is an all-around good boy. We think he’s a saint. (He really is: he’s a Saint Bernard.) But what he actually is, is a two-year-old, 120-pound, big ball of love. His heart is as big as his paws. He is good with other dogs, cats, kids, you name it. He is affectionate and wonderfully social. Even though he’s a boy, this Duke is the belle of any ball. And he has a ball playing, walking or just hanging around. For as large as Duke is, his energy level is pretty moderate.

This majestic, charming fellow is the true embodiment of a gentle giant. And if you want to test that out for yourself, he comes with a foster-to-adopt option so you can try each other out for size(!) before making it official. He does require, though, a fenced-in yard. And a family that will love him furever.

Duke is all ready to meet that family. He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all his preventatives and vaccinations.

After reading about Duke (and look at that face!) you should be in a BIG hurry to make him part of your life. Schedule an appointment with Furkids and come meet this regal, ginormous boy. Bring Duke home and your heart and soul will grow immensely.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.