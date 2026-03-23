FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Juno (3.23.26)

It’s always the perfect season to put a loyal, wonderful, charming companion in your life. And right now, we’ve got the perfect girl. Her name is Juno. And do you know, who would be a numero uno match for this catch-of-a-girl? You--no…kidding!

Juno Summer is a two-year-old Pittie mix who had an unfortunate bumpy start, but she magically smoothed out just beautifully. She was found as an emaciated stray alongside her two sisters. Furkids provided plenty of love, care and training and now she is thriving and ready for a family to call her own.

And what a lucky family they will be. Juno Summer is happy, friendly and delightfully playful. She’s good with most anyone in her orbit: all adults, kids and other non-aggressive dogs. She’s a total social butterfly and a bit of a schmoozer: when she meets you she’ll make you feel like you’re her favorite person in the world. She’s never met a human or a tennis ball she didn’t love. This fetching girl never tires of playing fetch!

But when playtime is over, this 44-pound charmer becomes a whole ton of a cuddler. Juno Summer is sweet and affectionate: the just-right dog any time of year.

Juno has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all her preventatives and vaccinations. Come meet Juno Summer. Make an appointment with Furkids and spend some time with this prize-of-a pet. You’ll see. Ms. Juno will send your heart over the moon-o.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 3.23.26

FurKids 3.23.26

FurKids 3.23.26