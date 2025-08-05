FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Moo Moo (8.5.25)

There are some HUGE reasons to consider adopting this barely eight-pound cuddlebug. (With the emphasis on “cud!”) Meet Moo Moo.

Holy cow! They don’t get more adorable than this! Moo Moo is a three-year-old Chihuahua mix and a teeny-tiny bundle of love. He wants nothing more than to snuggle up to a caring human. He adores people so much, he actually smiles when interacting. No bull!

At first, this diminutive fellow (c’mon, he’s eight pounds…) can be a bit of a shy guy. Quite frankly, Moo Moo was rescued from a life that was actually doo-doo. So, it’s no surprise. He recently (and luckily) came to Furkids and is amazingly gaining trust and confidence every day. He would really “milk” a calm home with a patient owner. He’s working on being housetrained, so a fenced in pasture would be the best.

Moo Moo has some separation anxiety (did we mention the rough start?) And he can be a bit vocal when feeling blue. He has been neutered,

microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives.

So now, you have herd! Make an appointment and meet precious Moo Moo. You can give this itsy-bitsy boy an enormous second chance and the life he deserves. Steer on over to Furkids today.