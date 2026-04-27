FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Elm (4.27.26)

If you’ve been looking here, there and everywhere for a loyal little companion, maybe you’ve been barking up the wrong tree. Because Furkids has a just right guy. Meet Elm!

Adorable Elm is a three-year-old Terrier mix who will go out-on-a-limb for cuddles and snuggles. He loves being held and just soaks up human affection. And he’s a vocal ‘lil pip squeak so he will most likely voice his need-for-a-squeeze.

Elm is syrupy sweet, but he is also happy and active. He would “grow” best if planted in a busy home with plenty of engagement. It’s got us stumped as to how this endearing fella hasn’t yet found his own furever family! He is just Pine-ing” for his own permanent home.

So, let’s get this cutie rooted once and for all. He’s ready! Elm has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all his preventatives and vaccinations.

So, make an appointment with Furkids. Come meet this 20-pound love-of-a-sapling. Elm will be the perfect dog for Yew.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 4.27.26