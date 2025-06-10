FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Dr. Matt (6.10.25)

Need a cure for any loneliness or boredom that ails you? Well, here’s the perfect prescription: an adorable, affectionate soul mate. Meet Dr. Matt.

Matt is a two-and-a-half-year-old American Bulldog that is just what the physician ordered. He’s outgoing, funny and filled with joy. At 44 pounds, he’s just the right dose of dog. He gets along great with other canines (he’s always ready for a new friend!) and he adores kids. He’s crate-trained and potty trained. He always enjoys walks and is perfect on a leash. Can we just say, Dr. Matt is a wonderful “heeler”?

Dr. Matt is only “playing” a medic, but he sure likes to play. With anyone around! A home with plenty of toys, another active dog and a big, fenced-in yard would be the ideal tonic. And he’s more-than-ready to put that all into private practice. Dr. Matt has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, call Furkids and make an appointment with the Dr. today. Huggable, loveable Matt will have you feeling good…for life.

FurKids 6.10.25