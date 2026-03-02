FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Francis (3.2.26)

Life can certainly be crazy. But we’ve got the purrrr-fect, soft, pillow-of-a-cat who will calm everything down. Meet Henrietta!

Ms. H. is a four-year-old long-haired beauty who is truly the queen of comfy. Her lush black and white coat is to-die-for sumptuous. Your fingers could get lost in it and Henrietta would like nothing more. She adores being brushed and petted and will literally soak up that sweet stuff for hours. She’s a cool, collected adult who may be truly unexcitable. She lazes and lounges through most of her day. But she prefers to do it along side a human. And with the gentlest purrs. Of course.

This mushy-cushy kitty isn’t exactly shy. She likes people and other cats. She’s just wonderfully content. And serene. And yummy. It would be absolutely delicious if she could add her lovely chill to her own furever home.

Henrietta is ready! She’s been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, turn down the volume and turn up the love. Come to Furkids and meet sweet Henrietta, your ideal couch companion. This fluffball of a girl will really steal a “peace” of your heart.

