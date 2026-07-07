FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Tomato (7.7.26)

We’ve got an adorable, loveable kitten who is just ripe for the pickin’! Here’s Tomato!

This juicy little nugget-of-a-boy is just over three months old, and like most kittens, Tomato can be a little saucy. He’s playful and funny. He’s spirited and silly. But unlike most garden-variety young ‘uns, this guy is a snuggler. He thrives with attention and adores “planting” himself next to a human and curling up. Because of his age and energy level, it would be best if he could “grow” with another active kitty.

Mr. T. is all ready to cultivate his own furever home. He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

Did we plant a seed about this tiny ball-of-a guy? Hope so! Make an appointment with Furkids and get a taste of this precious boy. “Ketchup” with Tomato and you will fall in love.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.