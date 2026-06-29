FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Marshmallow (6.29.26)

Here’s a stunning girl who is sweet, gentle and going to have you wanting s’more. Meet Marshmallow.

Ms. M. has a personality that is as delicious as her name. She can be shy at first (the pretty ones can play hard to get!) but she quickly warms up to newcomers and then becomes their best friend. Once she does, the relationship is full of yummy snuggles and purrs. And Marshmallow is a real softy (duh!) for a good lap sit. You’re just going to want to eat this gorgeous girl up!

Marshmallow would just melt for her own furever home. And she’s all prepared. She has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, leave your campfire and come get a (yellow) Peep of this incredible, blue-eyed girl. Once you meet Marshmallow, you will be toast.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 6.29.26

FurKids 6.29.26