FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Norbit (5.18.26)

Here is a HUGE opportunity to put a total love-boy in your life. He is an all-around (emphasis on “round”) easy-peasy cat and a genuinely good guy. He would fit right into anyone’s orbit. Meet Norbit.

Eight-year-old Norbit just recently came to Furkids and he might be the biggest cat we’ve ever had. Where on earth he earned his girth, is anybody’s guess. Norbit weighs over 25 pounds! He is an enormous tabby anyway, but quite overweight, as well. His real beauty is, his heart and temperament easily match his circumference. He is sweet and quiet and loves to be petted. He most likely will be a lap cat once adjusted to his new surroundings…just beware that he might cause damage to your lap.

Seriously, this boy deserves a big break because he was rescued from horrendous cruelty. Norbit was found in a sealed trash bag in a dumpster. Humanity prevailed (thank goodness!) and he is now in a very safe place (Furkids) but would prefer a furever place of his own. Maybe yours? If you have the room!

He’s all ready. Norbit has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations. He is also FIV+, but that’s not a big deal. Furkids will cover all treatments for this. But he needs to be in a home with other cats who are also positive or in an only-cat home.

So, make the giant leap to give this chunk-of-a-guy the hunk-of-love he so needs. Make an appointment with Furkids and come meet Norbit. He will make an enormous difference in your world.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 5.18.26