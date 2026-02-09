FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Reno (2.9.26)

If you’re looking for a good time buddy who will keep you company and keep you laughing, we BET we’ve got the perfect guy. Meet Reno!

This one-year-old boy is always up for playing. You don’t have to gamble on with what: He will romp for hours with those little crinkle toys and he rarely tires of chasing anything on a string. He likes wrestling with other kitties, that is, until happy hour is up and it’s time for a nap. Then he will snuggle right up next to any human. He loves to be picked up and held.

Reno is a bouncy, happy guy who is not the least bit bothered by the cards he’s been dealt. You see, he only has one eye. It’s hardly a game changer for this spirited, resilient love bug, though. He acts like a perfect winner every day.

What this one-eyed Jack is really banking on is his own furever home. And he is more than ready to take in the rewards. He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

You don’t have to fly to the west coast. Just come to Furkids for a full taste of Reno. Once you meet this sweet, joyful guy, it will be you who wins the lottery. Of love.

If you adopt one of the FurKids Pets of the Week, the adoption fee will be partially covered by Shumate Heating and Air!

