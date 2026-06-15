FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Jarvis

Here is a pint-sized charmer with a face that will stop you in your tracks. Meet Jarvis!

This handsome brown tabby has been turning heads and stealing hearts since day one - and honestly, it’s not hard to see why. At six years old, Jarvis is perfectly pocket-sized (less than 7 pounds!), perpetually adorable, and usually has his tongue sticking out. He also has one of the biggest yawns in the business (pictured below!)

But Jarvis isn’t just a pretty face. He is friendly, charming, and full of personality, the kind of cat who walks into a room and immediately makes it better. Small in size, huge in spirit.

If you’ve ever wanted a companion who brings joy just by existing, Jarvis is your guy. He’s ready to find his forever home and bring that signature smile — tongue and all — to yours every single day.

Come meet Jarvis at Furkids. One look and you’ll understand. He’s tiny, he’s loveable, and he is absolutely unforgettable.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 6.15.26

FurKids 6.15.26