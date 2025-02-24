FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Razzle (2.24.25)

Looking for a charismatic, gorgeous cat friend in your life? Well, get ready to be dazzled. Meet Razzle!

This stunning five-year-old kitty-girl came to Furkids under less-than-pretty circumstances. Her elderly owner died unexpectedly and poor Raz wasn’t discovered for over a week. But no worries. Razzle wasn’t frazzled! She has perfectly adjusted to her Furkids life. She can be a bit shy at first, but she warms up brilliantly. And affectionately! And eye-ya-eye, does she have the eyes! Those emerald peepers alone are worth giving this sweet girl a peep.

Razzle would probably fit best into a home where her owner is around a lot. That said, Razzle (as she’s proven!) would probably adjust to any situation. And she’s ready! She has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

Make an appointment with Furkids to come meet Razzle. Pretty sure this beautiful, quiet girl will have you pizazzeld.

FurKids 2.24.25