FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Flash (8.3.26)

If you’re looking for a funny, downright silly, and loveable companion, this will be a real bright spot in your day. Meet Flash.

Lil’ Flash is a three-month-old kitten who has a real flare for sweetness. He is extremely affectionate and purrs constantly. (The sound battery never seems to run out in this guy.) While kittens can be a bit nutso, Flash seems to have a dimmer on his activity level and is fairly low key. Like most young ones, Mr. F. is adorable and charming. He just “sparkles” with other cats and seems dog curious. But the path he really wants to illuminate, is the one to finding his furever home.

And Flash is fully charged for that. He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, come get a glint of this crazy-cute kitty. (And see all the adorable kittens Furkids has in-house right now. There are many!) Sweet Flash will light up your life in the most amazing way.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 8.3.26

FurKids 8.3.26