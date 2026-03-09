FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Tawny (3.9.26)

Here’s an amazingly sweet Tortie girl who is absolutely bonny. Meet Tawny.

This almost-two-year-old beauty came to Furkids and devotedly raised her adorable litter of kittens. (Yes, Tawny, had spawn-ies!) The babies found homes and now it’s time for this mama to have a furever roost.

Tawny is as good as a companion as she was as a mother: She’s gentle, loving and very much a chirper. She likes to talk! She is ridiculously friendly and affectionate. She will bend over backwards for a belly rub. Quite literally! Start rubbing her tummy and she not only rolls with it, she rolls into a somersault! Such a silly…and charming…gorgeous young girl.

Tawny is anything but scrawny. She’s brawny! Tawny is a big love, and she’s actually a large cat. But it’s big time she found a family to call her own. And she’s all ready. She’s been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, don’t yawn—come meet ‘Tawn. Make an appointment with Furkids. We promise you, this special, sweet, tri-colored girl will “tri”…and succeed in…stealing your heart.

FurKids 3.9.26